Photo shows military members taking moment to rest in high school hallway

KATY, Texas (WCMH) – Staff at a Texas high school in an area hit hard by Hurricane Harvey took a moment to recognize first responders for their efforts Tuesday.

According to the Houston Chronicle, the campus of Katy High School is being used as a staging ground for military troops sent to the Houston area to help with relief efforts.

Thursday, the Katy Football team posted a picture to Twitter showing an entire hallway filled with sleeping troops.

“Inside of Katy High….these are the real heroes. Thank You for all that you do,” the post read.

Classes at the school are suspended until at least Sept. 11.