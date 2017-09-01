Pedestrian hit by car south of downtown Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man was injured when he was hit by a car south of downtown Nashville late Thursday night.

It happened just before midnight at the intersection of Lafayette Street and Charles E. Davis Boulevard.

A Metro police officer was in the area and witnessed the crash.

The man reportedly stepped into the roadway while it was raining heavily before he was hit.

The driver remained on the scene and no charges are expected to be filed.

The victim was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries.