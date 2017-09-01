Passenger accused of pulling BB gun during I-40 road rage incident

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man accused of pulling a BB gun during a road rage incident on Interstate 40 in Mt. Juliet Friday remains jailed.

Police received a call just before 6 p.m. from the alleged victim, who was following a car after the passenger reprotedly pointed a handgun.

Police stopped the suspect’s car near Rutland Elementary School and the 34-year-old victim reported he was traveling east on I-40 when an altercation began between him and motorists in the other vehicle.

According to a release, as the victim passed the vehicle, 20-year-old Jason Mangrum reportedly pointed the BB gun at the victm and showed him the side of the weapon.

Mangrum was arrested and is charged with aggravated assault.