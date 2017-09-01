Nashville store looks to pick up pieces after flooding

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – One local family looks to pick up the pieces after severe weather from tropical storm Harvey hit Middle Tennessee Thursday.

The damage is in the basement of Lewis Country Store at Old Hickory Boulevard near Ashland City Highway.

While the store itself was not damaged, the basement was flooded with, at one point, at least six feet of water.

The owner of Lewis Country Store, Jimmy Lewis, is also the owner of B and H vendors. The company had arcade game machines in the basement that flooded, causing damage to the equipment.

Lewis said this is the third time the basement has flooded.

“This is not as bad as 2010, but it’s about as bad to me. But it’s just something you know, you gotta deal with it,” said Lewis.

The damage is still being accessed, but Lewis told News 2 the cost could be as much as $80,000.