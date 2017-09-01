Nashville forecaster follows Harvey from Texas to Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Meteorologists with the National Weather Service Nashville office spent Friday surveying flood and tornado damage after the remnants of Hurricane Harvey pushed through Tennessee.

News 2 tagged along with NWS lead forecaster Sam Shamburger, who was assessing damage in the Dahlia Gardens neighborhood of Nashville.

Several trees fell just before midnight Thursday. One fell onto a home.

“At this point it looks like a brief, weak tornado touchdown, from what I can tell,” said Shamburger.

Shamburger has seen damage like this before.

It’s what he saw earlier in the week that shocked him.

“There were homes destroyed, businesses destroyed, schools massacred by the wind,” Shamburger said.

He’s referring to the Texas coast.

Shamburger was with the National Weather Service office in Corpus Christi as Hurricane Harvey made landfall. He then surveyed the staggering damage.

“It was just heartbreaking,” he said. “Homes completely leveled. No power, no water, no cell service. All the basic things we take for granted, all that was wiped out.”

It’s not Shamburger’s first hurricane. He’s tracked Rita, Katrina and many others.

But he says the wind damage from Harvey is the worst he’s ever seen.

Now, a week later, Shamburger has followed Harvey home to Nashville.

“It’s hard to believe that Hurricane Harvey made landfall a week ago today, last Friday, August 24. And we’re still talking about him today, the first of September. So this has been an incredible, historic hurricane for the United States.”

