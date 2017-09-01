Murfreesboro man indicted in Islamic Center vandalism

MUFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man was indicted early Friday by a federal grand jury for the vandalism of the Islamic Center of Murfreesboro.

According to Jack Smith, U.S. Attorney for the Middle district of Tennessee, Charles Stout III, was indicted on an obstruction of justice charge.

The indictment states that, on July 10, Stout and another man vandalized the Islamic Center by placing bacon around an entrance and spray painting profane references to Allah on the exterior of the building. Islam prohibits eating pork.

According to police, the men wore masks during the crime to conceal their identities, including a World-War-II-era gas mask. Stout also took pictures of the crime on his cell phone.

Police say that following the vandalism, the suspect destroyed the clothing he wore in the crime and deleted the photos.

If convicted, the 19 year old faces up to 20 years in prison.