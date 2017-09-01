Mom charged in Antioch apartment fire that killed 3-year-old daughter

ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WKRN) – An Antioch mother faces charges for an apartment fire that killed her three-year-old daughter last month.

The fire happened during the early morning hours of Aug. 7 at the Stone Ridge apartment complex.

According to an arrest affidavit, the fire, which displaced 22 residents, was intentionally set inside Elizabeth Dessie’s room.

Her mother, Ehitayehu Dessie, is now charged with aggravated arson.

According to the report, Dessie told investigators she did it because “her family was treating her badly.”

She is due in court Sept. 5.

Dessie suffered injuries to her hands from the fire and her husband had burns on more than 80 percent of his body.

The couple’s five-year-old son was hospitalized as a precaution immediately after the fire.

