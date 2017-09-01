Man returns to home damaged by Harvey, plays flooded piano

FRIENDSWOOD, Texas (WCMH) — A video posted to Instagram shows one Texas man taking a moment to reflect in his flood damaged home.

Aric Harding says he returned to his home in Friendswood to pick up some stuffed animals to comfort his seven children. He says one of his sons is an avid piano player and had asked him to check on the family piano.

Harding checked and realized water hadn’t fully covered the piano, so he sat down to play.

“I decided to take a moment and play and take it all in,” he told CNN.

He posted video of his impromotu performance on Instagram with the caption, “I think it’s all finally sinking in a little. What we used to have going as a city is gone. I really think God is going to do something completely new here. I am excited to see the new beauty in the suffering.”