Franklin horse school taking trailer to help rescue horses in Texas

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – The people behind Schuster Show Horses are getting ready to head down to Houston to help horses in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey.

They are loading a trailer to take to Houston to help transport horses to safety.

They put out a call for donations on Facebook – and so many people donated, they now need a bigger truck to transport the items.

The group is asking for a box truck and a driver to load up the donations and drive them down to Houston.

If you can help, call 615-289-4032.

If you still want to donate supplies- they will still take hygiene products, clothes, halters and lead ropes and pet food.

