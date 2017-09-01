Flood advisories and warnings in effect for Middle Tennessee and Kentucky

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Middle Tennessee region got a startling amount of rain in less than 24 hours. More than 7 inches of rain hit some areas.
As a result, rivers and creeks are full. A dozen flood warnings and advisories have been issued for parts of Tennessee and Kentucky. Here’s the latest from the National Weather Service:
Flood Warnings:
- Cumberland River at Dover, Stewart County until late Saturday night
- Cumberland River at Clarksville, Montgomeray County until Saturday evening.
- Harpeth River near Kingston Springs, Cheatham County until 12:30 a.m. Saturday morning
- Red River at Port Royal, Montgomery County until late Saturday night
- Simpson, Logan, SW Warren Counties, KY
Flood Advisories:
- Harpeth River at Bellevue, Davidson County until Friday evening
- Sycamore Creek near Ashland City, Cheatham county until Friday evening
- Duck River at Centerville, Hickman County until Saturday evening
- Duck River near Hurricane Mills, Humphreys County until Saturday afternoon
Stay with News 2 StormTracker for instant alerts: wkrn.com/weather-alerts/