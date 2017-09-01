Flood advisories and warnings in effect for Middle Tennessee and Kentucky

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Middle Tennessee region got a startling amount of rain in less than 24 hours. More than 7 inches of rain hit some areas.

As a result, rivers and creeks are full. A dozen flood warnings and advisories have been issued for parts of Tennessee and Kentucky. Here’s the latest from the National Weather Service:

Flood Warnings:

Cumberland River at Dover, Stewart County until late Saturday night

Cumberland River at Clarksville, Montgomeray County until Saturday evening.

Harpeth River near Kingston Springs, Cheatham County until 12:30 a.m. Saturday morning

Red River at Port Royal, Montgomery County until late Saturday night

Simpson, Logan, SW Warren Counties, KY

Flood Advisories:

Harpeth River at Bellevue, Davidson County until Friday evening

Sycamore Creek near Ashland City, Cheatham county until Friday evening

Duck River at Centerville, Hickman County until Saturday evening

Duck River near Hurricane Mills, Humphreys County until Saturday afternoon

