Flood advisories and warnings in effect for Middle Tennessee and Kentucky

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Middle Tennessee region got a startling amount of rain in less than 24 hours. More than 7 inches of rain hit some areas.

As a result, rivers and creeks are full. A dozen flood warnings and advisories have been issued for parts of Tennessee and Kentucky. Here’s the latest from the National Weather Service:

Flood Warnings:

  • Cumberland River at Dover, Stewart County until late Saturday night
  • Cumberland River at Clarksville, Montgomeray County until Saturday evening.
  • Harpeth River near Kingston Springs, Cheatham County until 12:30 a.m. Saturday morning
  • Red River at Port Royal, Montgomery County until late Saturday night
  • Simpson, Logan, SW Warren Counties, KY

Flood Advisories:

  • Harpeth River at Bellevue, Davidson County until Friday evening
  • Sycamore Creek near Ashland City, Cheatham county until Friday evening
  • Duck River at Centerville, Hickman County until Saturday evening
  • Duck River near Hurricane Mills, Humphreys County until Saturday afternoon

