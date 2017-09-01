Donations ruined after Nashville Goodwill warehouse flooded

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Nashville Goodwill warehouse was flooded after more than 10 inches of rain fell in parts of Middle Tennessee.

According to a release, about 18 inches of water rushed through the main Goodwill warehouse in Nashville, ruining thousands donation boxes filled with clothes and other items.

Officials said the flooding at the Herman Street headquarters happened during the early morning hours Friday.

Stacks of heavy, four-foot high cardboard boxes that were full of donations got wet and softened before toppling and breaking open throughout the warehouse. Cleanup is expected to take several weeks.

Officials said the extent of the damage to around 8,000 boxes in the warehouse isn’t yet known, but the loss is anticipated to be massive. Much of the nonprofit’s stock of winter coats, clothing and shoes were housed at the facility. They were scheduled to be delivered to stores later this month.

“We recognize that our losses pale in comparison to those suffered by storm victims in Texas and the Gulf Coast, and we encourage everyone to contribute to disaster relief efforts for those areas,” said Goodwill Industries of Middle Tennessee CEO and President Matthew Bourlakas. “At the same time, we are heartbroken that donations that were generously given to us have been destroyed, and we welcome donations to help us overcome this unfortunate setback.”

None of Goodwill’s other 36 stores or others facilities in Middle Tennessee were impacted, and business continued as usual at those locations.