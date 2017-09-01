Current Middle Tennessee road and park closures due to weather

NASHVILLE,Tenn. (WKRN) – Some roads in Middle Tennessee are closed or damaged as of Friday 11 a.m. due to flooding and damage.

The list will be updated as more closures come in and some roads open up.

Grundy County

Downed power lines on Monteagle Mountain in I-24 E shut down and diverted off exit 134. I-24 W shut down and diverted off exit 135.

Davidson County

Tucker Road

Buena Vista Pike

Sumner County

Flat Ridge/31 W-Tyree Springs Road

(Hendersonville) avoid 65S and consider using New Hope Rd. FYI, Drakes Creek on verge of spilling over at Stop 30.

Williamson County

Lewisburg Pike (US-431) between Thompson Alley and Eastern Flank Circle – just northwest of Eastern Flank Battlefield Park (Washed out- could be closed for up to a week)

Montgomery County

Sinkhole on I-24 E at mile-marker 9.5 (May take a couple of days to patch up)

North Clarksville parks : Clarksville Greenway, Billy Dunlop Park, Bel-Aire Park, Heritage Park, Barbara Johnson Park, Robert Clark Park, Burchett Park and Sherwood Forest Park. Midtown/Downtown Parks: Coy Lacy Park, Trice Landing Park, Ashton Park, Dalewood Park, Burchwood Park, Crow Recreation Center

Liberty Park and McGregor Park were open at 11 a.m. Friday, but the department said it expected rising water to force closure of both later in the day.

One lane shutdown on I-24EB at MM 9.5 in Clarksville due to sinkhole. 2 lanes open at this time pic.twitter.com/AP5I7oeGo1 — Kathryn Schulte (@SchulteTDOT) September 1, 2017