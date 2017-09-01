Clarksville feels impact of severe weather brought by Harvey

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Trees and power lines were knocked down in Clarksville late Thursday and early Friday, as Harvey ravaged Middle Tennessee with severe weather.

Heavy rains forced water over low-lying areas and roadways, while the wind caused more damage.

According to emergency management officials, Clarksville saw 6 to 7.5 inches of rain overnight and wind gusts up to 44 mph.

The rain fall pushed the Red River and Cumberland River to flood stage, and localized flash flooding occurred along creeks and streams that flow into the rivers.

Clarksville Mayor Kim McMillian assures citizens that city workers are working as hard as they can to keep the city safe.

“We haven’t had any major public safety emergencies because of the weather, but we’re seeing a lot of down trees and some flooding and power outages. All our departments are working to keep people and property safe, and we’re assessing damages as the day unfolds,” McMillian stated.

Clarksville Police spokesman Jim Knoll said officers were dealing with hazards caused by water on the roads, but no major crashes or injuries were reported.

Deputy Chief Ray Williams said Clarksville Fire Rescue had been busy responding to the downed trees and power lines. They responded to one fire, but it occurred before the severe weather hit and there were no injuries.

According to officials, CDE Lightband, the city’s electric power utility, were out in force early Friday to fix downed power lines and restore electricity to the 500 customers who had outages.

Clarksville Parks and Recreation also announced that many of the city’s parks and golf courses were closed. You can see the full list of closures here.