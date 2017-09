PEGRAM ,Tenn (WKRN) – The Cheatham County Sheriff’s office is looking for a missing woman.

Deputies say Demetrice Carter, 41, was last seen at her home in the 1000 blok of Savely Rd in Pegram on the night of Aug. 27.

Carter is five feet, five inches with green eyes and brownish/blonde hair. She is a known diabetic.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts can call Cheatham dispatch at 615-792-2098 or text the information to 615-456-3979.