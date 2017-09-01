Bust of Confederate general Nathan Bedford Forrest to remain in state capitol for now

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Capitol Commission has voted not to remove the bust of Nathan Bedford Forrest from the state capitol building. The vote was 7 – 5 against removal.

The bust sits between the Tennessee House and Senate on the second floor of the state capitol.

The Forrest bust has been the target of protests for years. The latest push to remove it comes after violent protests started by white supremacists in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Gov. Bill Haslam urged the Capitol Commission to take action, saying, “I do not believe Nathan Bedford Forrest should be one of the individuals we honor at the Capitol. The General Assembly has established a process for addressing these matters and I strongly encourage the Capitol Commission and the Historical Commission to act.”

U.S. Senator Lamar Alexander also came out in favor of removal. The senator said, “There is a place for General Forrest’s bust, but not in a place of honor at the state capitol.”

Instead, he said that place of honor should have Tennesseans like “Roots” author Alex Haley, Senator Howard Baker, or World War I hero Sgt. Alvin York.

