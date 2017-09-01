8 lbs. of black tar heroin found at South Nashville apartment

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man and his girlfriend are in custody after police found eight pounds of black tar heroin at a South Nashville apartment Thursday.

Police said during the course of its investigation, detectives identified an apartment in the 500 block of McMurray Drive as the base for area heroin deliveries.

During a search of the apartment Thursday afternoon, detectives seized the heroin and nearly $7,500 in cash that is believed to have been derived from drug sales.

Alejandro Larcia-Montes, 23, was later arrested and charged with five counts of selling heroin and unlawful heroin possession. His bond is set at $195,000.

His girlfriend, Tantiana Gonzales-Sardo, 36, is also charged with unlawful heroin possession. She’s being held in lieu of a $100,000 bond.