2 confirmed twisters hit Middle Tennessee Thursday night

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two confirmed tornadoes touched down in Middle Tennesse during yesterday’s storms.

An EF-1 twister with winds of 95 m.p.h.hit Bordeaux northwest of Nashville at 11:30 p.m. It stayed on the ground for 2 minutes and cut a path 75 yards wide for close to 3/4 of a mile.

The National Weather Service a 2nd tornado in Mt. Pleasant in Maury County. We are waiting for more data.

