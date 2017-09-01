18-year-old shot, killed in parking lot of Antioch apartment

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are continuing their investigation after an 18-year-old was shot and killed in a parking lot of an Antioch apartment complex Thursday.

It happened around 5:15 p.m. at the Hickory Trace apartments on Hickory Hollow Place.

Police were called after witnesses reported hearing several shots and then seeing multiple vehicles flee the parking lot.

Kevion Tate was found on the pavement and was rushed to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he later died.

Police said a potential drug motive is being investigated as the cause of the shooting.

Anyone with information on Tate’s murder is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME. Callers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward up to $1,000.