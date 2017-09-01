1 of 2 suspects wanted for attempted murder arrested in Louisiana

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man who was added to the state’s “Most Wanted” list in June has been arrested in Louisiana.

Jarret Heitmann was wanted by the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation for several charges, including, attempted second–degree murder and especially aggravated robbery. The charges stem from a shooting incident that happened in Kingsport on June 20.

RELATED: Kingsport couple added to TBI’s Top 10 Most Wanted list

The 25-year-old was also wanted for aggravated kidnapping out of Hawkins County. Heitmann was arrested by police in New Orleans Thursday morning as a result of a shoplifting incident.

He is being held in New Orleans.

His girlfriend, Makayla Stilwell, is also wanted in the case. She has not yet been taken into custody. Anyone with information on the 22-year-old woman’s whereabouts is asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.