West Meade man sentenced to 18 years for molesting boy

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A West Meade man will spend the next 18 years in prison.

Davidson County Judge Steve Dozier handed down the sentence Thursday morning in the Darrell Fisher molestation case.

Judge Dozier heard from several witnesses last week at a sentencing hearing.

In early 2016, Metro police began investigating the Boy Scout leader and former lacrosse coach for alleged sex crimes against young boys in his home.

Metro police charged the 44-year-old with rape and sexual battery. In April, he pleaded guilty to four counts of sexual battery by an authority figure.