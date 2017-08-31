Vision of safe neighborhood becomes reality for Fairlane Park

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Jeff Sexton is the founder and current director of the Fairlane Park Neighborhood Association (FPNA) in South Nashville.

He described what led him to start the association seven years ago.

“We were seeing things that we really didn’t like. We could see that there was some suspicious activities going on at homes,” he told News 2.

So in the fall of 2010, he formed FPNA.

“We had no place to meet, no money. We just had an idea, and we had a vision of what we wanted to see happen,” he explained.

That vision: a safer neighborhood. To accomplish that, Sexton describes two important steps.

“Get to know your neighbor. It’s an extra set of eyes,” he said.

Next, he says it is important to get to know local law enforcement.

Sexton says FPNA holds meetings at Metro police’s South Precinct, and they have gotten to know the police officers that patrol their neighborhood.

He also encourages anyone seeking a safer neighborhood to call police when necessary.

“You make the call when you hear the gunshot, when you see the drug activity, when you feel like there’s something wrong,” Sexton told News 2.

He says he has called police even when it is uncomfortable.

“It pulls on my heart strings when I have to report someone for something, but if it means for the betterment of everyone, I will do that. I don’t have a choice. That’s the responsibility of a true community leader,” Sexton explained.

Sexton says that standing up to crime is not always easy. He says when one of his neighbors became involved with alleged drug and gang activity, he considered moving out of Fairlane Park.

“We worked with police for 6 months. We were not going to be rooted from our home; we were not going to be moved out of Fairlane Park,” he said.

He says police raided the home in question and that the neighbor has since moved away.

Sexton also told News 2 he has pinpointed what has made the difference in his neighborhood.

“People are the keys to our success. The whole driving force behind a community is the people, and when people care, you can’t lose.”