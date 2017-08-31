Vanderbilt says allegations that nurse practitioner didn’t render aid to hurt deputy are ‘untrue’

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – There’s new information on a story News 2 first reported last week regarding allegations that a Vanderbilt nurse practitioner responded to the scene of an officer-involved shooting at the 100 Oaks Vanderbilt clinic, but didn’t offer help to the wounded deputy.

News 2 has been looking into the story since the day after the June 28 incident left a Robertson County deputy shot multiple times and the federal inmate, Rodney Cole, he was transporting shot and killed.

Berry Hill police officers were among the first on the scene.

Chief Robert Bennett of Berry Hill said the report from his officers is that the Vanderbilt employee, who they first thought was a doctor and later identified as a nurse practitioner, stopped and looked at the suspect, stated he was dead and left without rendering aid to the officer or trying to get help for him.

His reports shows Lt. John Gleixner and Cpl. Ronnie Hill applied first aid to Deputy Josh Wiley following the attack at the medical center.

In radio transmissions of the responding officers, you can hear as they race from the third floor of the crime scene back to their cars to obtain medical kits to render aid to the wounded deputy, who they say had been shot seven times.

In July, the chief communications officer with Vanderbilt University Medical Center responded by sending a statement that said in part, “As with any adverse event, we have conducted a full analysis. We have opened our doors to the Metro-Nashville Police Department to investigate this matter, but decline to respond to questions about any individual’s performance related to this event.”

Now in response to News 2’s story, Vanderbilt shared a statement on the Blue Lives Matter Facebook page.

“Vanderbilt University Medical Center has a long history of working closely and effectively with local and regional law enforcement agencies. We respect and whole-heartedly support the critical role these agencies play in keeping our communities safe and are grateful that law enforcement officers are willing to put their lives in jeopardy for the sake of others on a daily basis.

For these reasons we were particularly concerned about the recent assertion that a VUMC clinician failed to render aid to an injured deputy during the shooting incident which occurred on June 28 in a VUMC clinic at 100 Oaks Mall.

We have individually interviewed each physician and nurse practitioner who was present in that clinic on June 28. The assertion that any physician or nurse failed to provide care for the injured deputy is simply untrue. In fact, several of our clinical staff who attempted to respond and render aid during the incident were held back by police officers on the scene—appropriately so, given that the situation was then being treated as an active shooting incident.

We commend both the law enforcement officers who responded to the scene of this tragic incident and our team members at 100 Oaks for the high degree of care and professionalism they exhibited during an episode involving great stress and personal danger.”

News 2 spoke with Chief Bennett who said he doesn’t have any additional comments and that they just want to move forward.

At least six officers that responded that day will be honored with awards by the American Police Hall of Fame and Museum.

The chief plans to present them sometime in October.

Deputy Wiley is still recovering from his injuries. He is expected to undergo additional surgeries to repair his leg.