Titans, Brian Orakpo team up for Hurricane Harvey donation drive

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Tennessee Titans linebacker and Houston native Brian Orakpo’s, and his foundation, are joining forces with the team for Hurricane Harvey relief efforts in Houston.

The donation drive aims to collect items like box fans, air mattresses, and clothes, among other things.

The drive takes place this weekend starting Friday at 8 a.m. and ending Monday 6 p.m.. The items will be collected in Lot C of Nissan Stadium.

The Orakpo family will be on site on Saturday at 11 a.m.

In addition to being a Houston native, Orakpo is an alumnus of the University of Texas.

To make a monetary donation, click here. All donations are tax deductible and will go directly to the Austin Disaster Relief Fund.

