Southern gasoline pipeline supplies hit-or-miss due to Harvey

ATLANTA (AP/WATE) — Colonial Pipeline says lines remain down from Houston to Herbert due to Hurricane Harvey. Although Lines 1 and 2 are operating from Lake Charles, Louisiana east. While the Gulf Coast waits out the storm, Colonial Pipeline says that deliveries will be hit-or-miss depending on refinery supplies.

The pipeline, a crucial artery in the nation’s fuel supply network, provides nearly 40 percent of the South’s gasoline. AAA East Tennessee said they do not expect the region to encounter any shortages of gasoline; however, there will likely be a price increase by 5-10 cents.

“A lot of that comes from the cost of transportation. So, we are getting supplies from other areas but that transportation factor is higher than if we were getting those supplies through the pipeline,” said Stephanie Milani with AAA East Tennessee.

In September 2016, a leak and gas spill in Alabama closed the Colonial Pipeline and led to days of empty gas station pumps and higher prices in Alabama, Georgia, Tennessee and the Carolinas.

Gasoline prices have been on the rise even before the pipeline shutdown. Harvey’s devastating strike on the Gulf Coast has prompted one of the summer’s largest one-week price surges, AAA reported.

“I thought I was seeing things. It does not make sense to jump that high, that quick, overnight,” said Knoxville driver Gwen Clemons.

PHOTOS: Hurricane Harvey

Among the reasons: About one-quarter of the Gulf Coast’s oil refining capacity was taken offline, according to the Oil Price Information Service.

AAA East Tennessee expected to see a jump this week for Labor Day Weekend. “We are not looking at prices reaching the $3 mark,” added Milani.

She expects that once refineries are back online, gas prices will drop down quickly.

“I understand that it’s going to be hard on us, but we have to remember that stay in prayer and everything will get better,” said Clemons.

The storm also prompted at least eight Texas refineries to shut down, according to AAA. Nearly one-third of the nation’s refining capacity is along the Gulf Coast from Corpus Christi, Texas, to the Lake Charles area.

Colonial Pipeline estimates they’ll be able to return to service from Houston by Sunday, following an evaluation of their infrastructure and successful execution of their start up plan.

Half of the 26 refineries that connect to Colonial’s pipeline system are between storm-ravaged Houston and Lake Charles, which is just east of the Beaumont-Port Arthur metro area.

The Colonial Pipeline runs from the Houston area to the New York harbor and includes more than 5,500 miles of pipeline, most of it underground.

The Tennessee Fuel and Convenience Store Association released a statement on how the storm is impacting the gas industry in the state. The group says fuel distributors have experience with security fuel when production is affected by natural disasters.

“The most important advice I can give to Tennesseans is to maintain your typical fuel purchasing patterns,” said Emily LeRoy, executive director, Tennessee Fuel and Convenience Store Association. “When customers stick to their typical fuel purchases, convenience stores and gas stations have time to restock the tanks.”

“We’ve faced similar situations in the past when there is a temporary reduction in fuel supply from the Gulf Coast. There may be intermittent outages at convenience stores and gas stations, but our experience is that we can and will haul-in enough fuel to meet the needs of Tennesseans. We depend on the public to avoid panic buying and to buy their typical amount of fuel so the system can work.”

Colonial Line 2 transports primarily diesel and aviation fuels, which again is in operation. We spoke with University of Tennessee Economics Professor Matt Murray to see if we may see price jumps in unlikely places, such as airline tickets or even groceries.

“For the airlines and in fact for most of the trucking companies, they have long-term contracts over prices. And so they will be insulated from these short-term shocks. Those businesses out there, those smaller airlines, might be buying on the spot-market, they might be seeing upward movement,” said Murray.

Click here for full coverage on Hurricane Harvey.