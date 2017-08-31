Review: No warnings, advisories issued during Chimney Top 2 Fire

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – An independent review was issued Thursday of the Chimney Tops 2 Fire that claimed lives and destroyed property last year in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

The review was completed by the Secretary of the Interior, Ryan Zinke, who outlined his findings and issued recommendations for the future.

In all, the Chimney Tops 2 fire burned 11,410 acres and merged with other area fires, leading to the death of 14 people and millions of dollars in damage to the Gatlinburg area.

“While visiting the Great Smoky Mountains National Park last week, I met with park staff, local officials, and members of the Gatlinburg community that were impacted by this devastating fire,” said Secretary Zinke.

“Based on those meetings and my review of the report, I am satisfied that it accurately describes the unusual and unexpected conditions that resulted in the largest fire in the park’s history and a series of other fires around the park, which caused so much devastation to the community of Gatlinburg,” he continued.

Below are the findings and recommendations dealing specifically with the response to the fire and how it was managed:

FINDING: Goals and objectives of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park (GSMNP) Fire Management Plan were not achievable based on the outcomes of the fire

RECOMMENDATION: Recommends the plan is revised to reflect more aggressive strategies and tactics during extreme fire weather conditions

FINDING: The park’s plan was partially met. It didn’t have the personnel necessary to meet the plan; they were not ordered or on duty.

FIDNING: The severity request from the park was for additional hours for existing personnel. It didn’t include a request for sufficient funding for additional resources necessary for adequate staffing for the fire conditions that exist.

RECOMMENDATION: The National Park Service (NPS) Southeast Regional office must make sure the elements are sufficiently addressed in each severity request from a park.

FINDING: Radio communication capacity is an issue both internally and externally

RECOMMENDATION: Communications need to be expanded to allow interoperability with responders outside the federal system

FINDING: Chain of command and two-prong management of the wildland fire program is problematic and leads to a lack of policy oversight. Roles and responsibilities in an initial and extended attack are unclear.

RECOMMENDATION: The wildland fire program and fire management officer (FMO) should be supervised through a chain of command where a single supervisor is committed to providing leadership and guidance.

FINDING: On-site weather observations were taken and shared between firefighters, but no on-site observations were used to create spot weather forecasts.

FINDING: No Red Flag Warnings or advisories were issued during the Chimney Tops 2 Fire.

FINDING: The FMO changed the complexity analysis from Level 3 to Level 4. While this is allowed by policy, this unilateral action is “symptomatic of the park’s history of excessively informal strategy development and tactical decision-making during the management of wildland fire events.” Furthermore, the park ordered a Type 2 management team without completing a complexity analysis.

RECOMMENDATION: The NPS should commit to a change in policy that would require a higher-level review by leadership to reduce a complexity level from Level 3 to Level 4.

FINDNIG: FMO was simultaneously serving as the duty officer and incident commander, which is contrary to NPS policy.

The report also detailed a number of factors that contributed to the growth of the fire over the course of six days within the park before the fire moved beyond the park boundaries to merge with other fires and become the Sevier County fires. Click here for the full 115-page report.

After the report was released, U.S. Sen Bob Corker offered the following statement:

The people of Sevier County have shown incredible determination and resilience in the aftermath of this tragedy, and we owe it to them to ensure that the Great Smoky Mountains National Park is prepared to respond to an event of this nature in the future. By outlining recommendations to enhance preparedness, this report is an important step in the right direction. I again want to applaud the first responders, as well as local, state and federal officials, who responded to this unprecedented emergency in a swift manner, and I thank them for the heroic work they did to save lives last November and for the work they continue to do to help the community rebuild.

