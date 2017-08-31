Once a magnet for crime, Salemtown now blossoming neighborhood

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Nestled between the MetroCenter, Cumberland River, and Germantown is a little Nashville community known as Salemtown.

The once crime-riddled neighborhood is now a top dollar place to live.

Al Anderson opened big Al’s Deli in Salemtown four years ago.

“I did my homework. I realized that Salemtown was up and coming so I said, ‘let me try and be a part of a neighborhood,’” said Anderson.

Big Al remembers not too long ago keeping one eye on the grill and one eye on the street.

“There were drug dealers around and I wanted them to know I was aware of them,” he told News 2.

Once a magnet for crime, Salemtown is now a blossoming neighborhood where upscale professionals are choosing to live.

“My clientele are all professionals; doctors, nurses, anesthesiologists. I wanted to grow with the neighborhood and my prayers have been answered,” added Anderson.

Lindsey Cox is president of the neighborhood association.

“Six years ago, a drug dealer lived across the street, there was a SWAT bust when we came home from work, and now just people on the porch enjoying the afternoons, spending time together and that is what we want to see,” she explained.

Cox said crime is down now because neighborhood interaction is up.

“The neighborhood association just celebrated its 12th anniversary, so we have been doing this a long time, working on promoting good neighborhood relations and it has paid off for Salemtown,” added Cox.

Metro Councilman Freddie O’Connell moved into the neighborhood 10 years ago.

“There was a gang known as the Salemtown Bloods and one night they filled up an entire city block for a wake for fallen members and now that would be unheard of today,” said O’Connell.

O’Connell says “see something, say something” is what makes this place strong.

“Now you have neighbors getting to know one another in schools and community centers, basically the message got out that we won’t tolerate this anymore,” added O’Connell.

Metro police told News 2 Salemtown is up about 20 incidents in their zone so far this year compared to last year (60 in 2017 compared to 41 last year) but they still tend to have lower crime levels than the rest of the 10 districts.

Much of the property crimes are unlocked cars, cars with keys in them and unsecured property.