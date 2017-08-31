Neil’s Dining Dash: Nashville eateries

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Neil’s Dining Dash features restaurants from across the Nashville area.
- Panera Bread near the Mall at Green Hills scored 95.
- Subway on 14th Avenue North scored 97.
- Hardee’s on Robinson Road in Old Hickory scored 98.
- Chuy’s on Mallory Lane in Franklin scored 96.
- Starbucks on Royal Oaks Boulevard off Highway 96 scored 100.
- King Gyro on Murfreesboro Road in Franklin scored 100.
