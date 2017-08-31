Man tries to steal safe from Berry Hill business

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are investigating after a man tried to steal a safe from a Berry Hill business late Wednesday night.
It happened at the Power Rental and Sales on Trousdale Drive around 11:30 p.m.
Metro police said the man pried open the back door, grabbed the safe and tried to carry it out of the business.
He dropped the safe before attempting to use a chair to wheel it out.
He then gave up and left the business empty-handed.
Anyone with information is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 615-74-CRIME.