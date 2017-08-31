Judge denies Tad Cummins’ motion to be released from prison

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A judge has denied Tad Cummins’ motion to be released from prison.

According to court documents, the judge indicates it’s not clear whether Cummins intends to proceed with the motion, which was filed before the former Maury County teacher hired a new attorney.

Since the motion was denied without prejudice, Cummins and his new attorney will have the option to re-file the motion for the judge to review it closer.

Cummins, who is being held in Henderson County, Kentucky, filed the motion for his release earlier this month.

Among the reasons he cited for his release, included, his attorney has to make a four-hour round trip to visit him in person and that the prison had denied him and his attorney their right to meet privately.

Cummins has been in custody since late April. He is accused of kidnapping one of his former students, Elizabeth Thomas.

The two were found in California after a more than month-long manhunt and AMBER Alert.

