Harvey to bring threat of severe weather to Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Remnants of Hurricane Harvey are expected to bring heavy rain, flash flooding, and the potential for tornadoes to the Middle Tennessee area as it moves north.

The system moved into the region overnight Wednesday, bringing heavy rain and a slight risk of severe weather as it arrives Thursday morning. Keep an eye on the radar at wkrn.com/radar.

As Harvey gets closer later Thursday evening, the threat for severe storms will rise, especially in the afternoon and evening.

A Flash Flood Watch was issued ahead of Harvey’s arrival for much of Middle Tennessee, including Davidson, Williamson, Montgomery, and Wilson counties, among several others.

The watch goes into effect Thursday morning at 7 a.m. through Friday night at 7 p.m. Check the latest advisories at wkrn.com/alerts.

It’s expected to keep Friday into Saturday morning when he system will move out of Middle Tennessee. Get the latest forecast at wkrn.com/forecast.

Four to seven inches of rain is expected, according to the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency. The State Emergency Operations Center will open on Thursday and Friday and have staff ready to address any life-safety needs from the storm in Tennessee.

Chief of Police Steve Anderson sent a memo to employees about potential flooding, telling them to keep an eye on flood-prone areas. Those areas were identified as:

Mill Creek

Culbertson Road

Bluffton Road

Concord Road crossing at Williamson County Line

Blackman Road at Seven Mile Creek

Whites Creek

Lickton Pike near Whites Creek HS

Browns Creek

Creek Street, Hart Street, N. Hill Street

Craighead Street near Beaman Bottling plant

Fairgrounds entrance at Bransford Ave.

Nolensville Road at entrance to Fairgrounds

Harpeth River

Newsome Station Road

Baseball fields on McPherson Drive near Harpeth Bend Drive

Stones River

3100 Brandau Road

2326 Jackson Downs Blvd. ball fields