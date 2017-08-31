Former Nashville drug dealer hopes story will set others straight

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A former teenage drug dealer has paid his debt to society. He has cleaned up his dirty past and is now making a difference as a business owner and family man.

Anthony Rucker is hoping to be an inspiration to other teens thinking about going down that same road.

When Rucker, 37, was the tender age of 16, you would find him posted up on street corners near 38th Avenue North in Nashville selling dope.

“At a very young age, I started, got into selling drugs, and was caught up in fast money and that lifestyle, people around you having things and having money, and here you are without,” he told News 2.

He caught a charge at age 17, and then two years later he was locked up.

“At 19, possession of crack cocaine with intent to sell,” Rucker said.

He served a year in prison, and once he got out, he was at a crossroads. It was hard for him to get a job due to his criminal past.

As part of his probation with community corrections, Rucker decided to enroll in Tennessee State University.

“I graduated in 2006 with a Business degree in Small Business management,” he said.

That was the beginning of A.M. Mobile Detail.

“I had a child and a family to take care of, and I didn’t want to be dependent on someone else to take of them for me,” Rucker told News 2. “So, I started this business to make sure I that I could always provide.”

Rucker has two employees working for him. He also has a wife and daughter and works another eight-hour-per-day job.

“Sometimes I don’t realize just how far I’ve come,” he said. “It takes other people to remind me what we use to do and how we use to be. A lot of times I try to block it out. I try to forget about it because I’m so focused on moving forward.”

There are more and more teenagers caught up in that life selling drugs. In Nashville, many end up at the Davidson County Juvenile Detention Center.

“Youth don’t just think on their own to go and sell drugs there is an adult that’s around that’s convincing them to do that,” said Juvenile Court Judge Shelia Calloway. “So what we need is more adults to step up be a part of the community and help our youth be a positive force of the community and we just have to make sure we’re connecting them to the right adult.”

Rucker has also has some advice for teenagers who are thinking about going down that same path.

“Try not to focus on where you are right now,” Rucker said. “If you can get a good picture of where you want to be say 10 to 15 years from now, try to lock that picture in your head, and focus on that and move towards that.”

Rucker said he was one of the lucky ones; he was able to turn his life around. He said he still has to pinch himself to make sure his success is real.