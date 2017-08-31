Family escapes fire at Greenbrier home

ROBERTSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A family escaped a fire at their mobile home in Robertson County early Thursday morning.

The fire began at the home on Betts Road in Greenbrier around 4 a.m.

A man, woman and at least one child were inside when they woke up to the smell of smoke.

They were able to escape and saw flames coming from the home.

Firefighters responded and were able to extinguish the fire.

The home has been determined to be uninhabitable as the floor caved in and it has significant damage.

The American Red Cross is assisting the family with housing.

Firefighters told News 2 it was likely an electrical fire, which may have been burning for some time under the floor before it was discovered.