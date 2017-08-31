8 Middle Tennessee school systems cancel class due to weather

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Eight school systems in Middle Tennessee will be closed on Friday due to bad weather.

This list will be updated as more closings come in.

Cheatham

Decatur

Dickson

Hickman

Houston

Humphreys

Perry

Stewart

The closings were announced as Tropical Depression Harvey brought heavy rain through the region Thursday beginning mid-afternoon.

At least one neighborhood was asked to evacuate near Whites Creek as the creek topped the flood stage. Flood Warnings remained in effect overnight until at least 2 a.m. Friday for several Middle Tennessee counties. Click here to read more.