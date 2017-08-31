8 Middle Tennessee school systems cancel class due to weather

Photo: WKRN

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Eight school systems in Middle Tennessee will be closed on Friday due to bad weather.

This list will be updated as more closings come in.

  • Cheatham
  • Decatur
  • Dickson
  • Hickman
  • Houston
  • Humphreys
  • Perry
  • Stewart

The closings were announced as Tropical Depression Harvey brought heavy rain through the region Thursday beginning mid-afternoon.

At least one neighborhood was asked to evacuate near Whites Creek as the creek topped the flood stage. Flood Warnings remained in effect overnight until at least 2 a.m. Friday for several Middle Tennessee counties.