8 Middle Tennessee school systems cancel class due to weather

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Eight school systems in Middle Tennessee will be closed on Friday due to bad weather.
This list will be updated as more closings come in.
- Cheatham
- Decatur
- Dickson
- Hickman
- Houston
- Humphreys
- Perry
- Stewart
The closings were announced as Tropical Depression Harvey brought heavy rain through the region Thursday beginning mid-afternoon.
At least one neighborhood was asked to evacuate near Whites Creek as the creek topped the flood stage. Flood Warnings remained in effect overnight until at least 2 a.m. Friday for several Middle Tennessee counties. Click here to read more.