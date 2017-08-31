Does your home have any weaknesses for burglars?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Anyone can become a victim of crime, but there are ways to reduce your chances.

Sgt. Steve Linn is community coordinator for Metro police’s West Precinct. He offers in-home site surveys to residents within his precinct free of charge.

“What we’re doing is looking at why one home would be targeted versus other homes on a typical street here in Nashville,” Sgt. Linn said.

News 2 tagged along on a site survey as he looks at strengths and weaknesses around a home.

One of the first things he looks at during a survey is landscaping. Burglars can take advantage of overgrown bushes that cover windows.

“What we like to see is the windows totally uncovered, with no bushes in front of them,” explained Linn. “Where people can get in, be behind there, break out a glass and gain entry to the home. And you could be out on the street and would never see it.”

Next up is lighting. Neighbors should report any street light outages to the Nashville Electric Service.

As for exterior lighting on and near the home, Sgt. Linn recommends lighting the outside of the home from dusk until dawn to deter criminals. He also recommends residents install motion-detected spotlights.

Linn also told News 2 that sheds and outbuildings are a big draw for thieves. They frequently contain valuables and are left unlocked.

With many windows, it’s easy to tell from the outside if they’re unlocked. Door locks should also be evaluated.

In many homes, the strike plates are only screwed into the door frames with short screws.

Sgt. Linn recommends three to four inch screws that will reach the studs behind the door frame.

Anyone who lives in the West Precinct coverage area can request a site survey. Just contact the department at 615-862-7747.

As always, if you see something suspicious in your neighborhood, call the police department at 615-862-8600.

