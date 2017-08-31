Disney-ABC hold ‘Day of Giving’ to support Harvey victims

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Join News 2 and the Disney-ABC Television Group in a “Day of Giving” on Thursday, Aug. 31, to benefit those impacted by Hurricane Harvey.

.@Disney, @ABC announce Day of Giving on Thursday, devoting programming across all platforms in support of Red Cross’ #Harvey relief efforts pic.twitter.com/5C7M2ZPrTy — ABC News (@ABC) August 29, 2017

The fundraiser began on Good Morning Nashville before moving over to Good Morning America. Throughout the day on ABC, Freeform, Radio Disney and across all social media, there will be a call-to-action to donate to the American Red Cross, with those dollars going to benefit those most impacted by this devastating storm.

Text the word HARVEY to 90999 to make a $10 donation through the Red Cross. You can also visit redcross.org/abc or call 1-855-999-GIVE.

In addition, Disney and ABC13 are committing $1 million to the Red Cross for relief in in the Houston community.

Disney’s last “Day of Giving” in 2012 raised more than $18 million to aid local communities impacted by Hurricane Sandy.

Here are ways you can donate:

BY TEXT: You can text the word HARVEY to 90-999 to make a $10 donation.

ONLINE: You can make donations of any amount online at RedCross.org.

BY PHONE: Call the Red Cross at 1-800-HELP NOW (1-800-435-7669).

News 2 and the Red Cross also held a phone bank Tuesday, Aug. 29 that raised over $178,000 before an anonymous $250,000 came in, bringing the total to $428,000.

“We can help in ways that are very important to the people there in Houston and so I hurt for them, but we feel good that we are able to do what we can do at the local office,” said Houston Kinnard, a volunteer for the Red Cross.

Click here for full coverage on Hurricane Harvey.