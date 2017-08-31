Bristol Motor Speedway bids to run racetrack at Nashville Fairgrounds

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) –Bristol Motor Speedway is bidding on a contract to operate the racetrack at the Nashville Fairgrounds.

Executive Vice President and General manager of Bristol Motor Speedway released a statement about the bid.

“We can confirm that Bristol Motor Speedway (BMS) has submitted a proposal to manage the historic Fairgrounds Speedway and would be honored to serve as its promoter. Bruton Smith, Executive Chairman, and Marcus Smith, Chief Executive Officer, have a vision that the venue can again become a premier destination and they have a solid reputation of creating world-class facilities. If selected, the BMS team stands ready to work in collaboration with the city of Nashville to boost the fan experience, improve safety and produce iconic events at the Fairgrounds Speedway. We are confident that great success can be achieved for the racetrack while balancing the quality of life for its surrounding neighbors.”

Many in the racing world have voiced their support for the bid.

This is a brilliant idea. The fairgrounds is an amazing short track that ALL of @Nascar top series should be competing at in the future. https://t.co/Ue2RLWbpcZ — Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) August 30, 2017

Would be HUGE in many ways! https://t.co/drWyRTnznk — Kevin Harvick (@KevinHarvick) August 30, 2017

I agree. Some of my favorite memories were made at the Old Nashville Faigrounds. https://t.co/xkrtCjLVFj — Kenny Wallace (@Kenny_Wallace) August 30, 2017

I started my career there, like so many others. Nobody could do it better than @jcaldwellbms & @BMSupdates! https://t.co/JTHFQ81Kbr — Eddie Gossage (@eddiegossage) August 30, 2017

Best thing I've seen all day…. https://t.co/7DA6wX3Kbl — Rodney Childers (@RodneyChilders4) August 30, 2017