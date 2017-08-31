64-year-old woman killed in Murfreesboro crash

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – A 64-year-old woman was killed in a two-car crash in Murfreesboro Wednesday night.

It happened on West Northfield Boulevard near Sulphur Springs Road just after 9 p.m.

According to police, the driver of a 1998 Dodge Neon was traveling west on the roadway when the driver lost control and the vehicle hit the median. The Dodge continued across the median into the eastbound lanes before hitting a 2013 Hyundai Elantra.

Deborah Mansfield, a passenger in the Neon, was critically injured and was pronounced dead at St. Thomas Rutherford a short time later.

The driver of the Dodge, 36-year-old Kerhonda Lemacks, was also taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Another passenger in Lemacks’ car also received treatment at St. Thomas Rutherford.

The driver of the Hyundai, Tracy Brown, and a passenger was also treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.