3 online tools to track crime, criminals in Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – There are three good resources for tracking crime and criminals in Middle Tennessee.

The first is a website called CrimeMapping.com.

Four area police departments, including Metro-Nashville, make their data publicly available through the website, which allows users to search reported crimes based on various criteria.

Crime reports can be filtered by the type of crime, the location and when the incident occurred.

The data is updated once per day and includes information from the past six months.

Users can also set-up email alerts so they are notified when crimes take place in specific locations.

Besides Nashville, Murfreesboro, Ashland City and Columbia police departments also partner with the website.

Another resource for tracking crime is the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s crime statistics website, TNCrimeOnline.

Local law enforcement agencies report their crime data to the TBI, which reviews the information and then posts it for public viewing. Click here for a tutorial on how to use TNCrimeOnline.

The TBI also compiles and publishes reports focused on specific crime trends. Click here to view the reports.

A third resource is Tennessee’s Sex Offender Registry.

One way to use the registry is by searching the name of a convicted sex offender to find their current address.

The registry can also be used by searching specific locations, to find out whether convicted sex offenders reside in the area. This can be done by using the “Secondary Residential Search.”

Users can search using county, city or zip code. The registry’s output lists the name, mug shot, address, and what the sex offender was convicted of.

Reporter Julie Edwards monitors crime trends each week on Tuesday and Thursday on News 2 at 4 p.m.