POLL: Does Nashville need a flood protection system?

Scenes of flooding in Houston are a grim reminder of the flood that hit Nashville in 2010. Mayor Meagan Barry is renewing the call for a comprehensive flood protection system for Nashville and Davidson County. Based on early estimates, a flood protection plan for downtown Nashville, alone, could cost $100 million.

News 2 wants to know…Do you think a flood protection system is necessary for Nashville?

