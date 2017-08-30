Passenger dies more than week after Clarksville crash

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A 66-year-old woman has died from her injuries sustained in a Clarksville crash earlier this month.

Linda Skaggs, 66, died on Aug. 25.

According to police, on Aug. 16, a 36-year-old woman driving a 2016 Jeep Compass was turning south onto Jordan Road from Purple Heart Parkway. Police said she had a green light without a green arrow.

Police said the driver had the sun in her eyes and didn’t see the oncoming traffic. The Jeep compass crashed into a 2010 HHR, driven by a 74-year-old man.

Officers said the driver of the HHR and a juvenile were transported by ambulance to Tennova Healthcare and Skaggs was airlifted to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville.

The driver of the Jeep was not injured.

Police said they cited the driver for failure to yield.