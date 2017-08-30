News 2 mourns loss of former colleague Melissa Penry

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Everyone at News 2 is mourning the loss of our long-time friend and former colleague Melissa Penry.

The Kentucky-native who spent nearly three decades in Nashville in radio first and then as a reporter with WKRN for more than 20 years passed away Tuesday after a brave fight with cancer.

She was well known in both entertainment and education circles where she won awards in both fields.

She did it with style and always a smile.

“Melissa knew every country music star in the city and beyond,” said WKRN general manager Tracey Rogers.

“I shared an office with Melissa for several years and I can tell you first-hand Melissa was one of the kindest and most caring people I have ever met,” added Rogers.

“She had a laugh you could identify from a mile away and we are so fortunate to had have one of the best storytellers in the business beside us,” said Good Morning Nashville anchor Neil Orne.

Melissa left WKRN in 2010 to be with her husband David who is the Commonwealth Attorney in Litchfield, Kentucky.