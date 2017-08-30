Nashville Fire, OEM deploy to Texas to assist with Harvery recovery

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Nashville Fire Department and the Nashville Office of Emergency Management will deploy teams to Texas to assist with recovery efforts from Hurricane Harvey.

Crews were prepping equipment and boats before Wednesday morning before heading out to Texas.

RELATED: Divers with Nashville Fire, OEM on standby for Harvey aid

“We have dive teams and equipment, swift water teams, swift water boats,” said NFD District Chief Larry Clymer.

“They are asking for a type one deployment, type one team and that consists of 14 people,” explained Clymer.

He told News 2 he will lead the crew with several rafts and a trailer full of diving equipment.

“We can provide just about any resources they ask for,” Clymer said.

The team will not know exactly what they will be doing until they get to Texas.

Click here for full coverage on Hurricane Harvey.