Nashville businesses raise money for Harvey relief

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Businesses around the Nashville area are raising money for storm-ravaged Texas and Louisiana.

Some are even donating every penny that comes into the door for Hurricane Harvey relief.

The Yazoo Brewing Company will give 100 percent of the money spent Thursday in its Gulch taproom to help storm victims.

“We’re not doing a portion of proceeds,” said Neil McCormick with Yazoo Brewing. “We’re doing everything that comes through the door. It’s a lot easier to keep track that way.”

Yazoo’s taproom is open Thursday from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Project 615 is also giving back. The Nashville retailer is donating 10 percent of every purchase from August 28 to September 4 to charities that will aid the victims of Harvey.

“Project 615 is all about supporting your community and loving your neighbor,” said Carrie Clemens with Project 615. “And Texas is certainly part of our nationwide community. So we want to show them that we love them, we see them, and we’re here to help.”

Restaurants are also looking to give back.

Jack Brown’s Burger & Beer Joint in Germantown is giving 100 percent of its proceeds this week to storm relief.

The FGL House in downtown Nashville hosted a fundraiser Wednesday night to benefit the Red Cross. The list goes on and on.

Yazoo’s Neil McCormick says he’s not surprised by the outpouring of support.

“This is the Volunteer State,” McCormick said. “From one end of the state of Tennessee to the other, everybody wants to help out. Whether it be the fires in East Tennessee or the flooding that we saw here, we all just really want to help.”

