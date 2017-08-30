Metro school worker arrested for soliciting sex with 12-year-old girl on Craigslist

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – An ad on Craigslist alerted Murfreesboro police to investigate a man, who they say was looking for sex with a 12 year old girl.

Detectives have arrested Brian Keith Watson, 39, charging him with solicitation for rape of a child. According to the police report, Watson is a Metro School employee who lives in Murfreesboro.

Police say Watson posted the ad on Craigslist, seeking a woman and her daughter to engage in sex.

A detective responded to the ad, posing as the mother of a 12-year-old girl. They communicated online for six days.

Police set up a meeting at a fast food restaurant on Wednesday, Aug. 29.

They say Watson showed up with his 9-month-old baby and approached one of the detectives.

The officer asked to hold the baby in Watson’s arms. Once the baby was safe they arrested Watson.

Metro Nashville schools released this statement:

“MNPS confirms Brian Keith Watson, is an employee of the school district. He has been placed on administrative leave, pending the MPD investigation. Watson works as a skilled laborer-electronics. His office was located at Metro Southeast. He has worked on a variety of electronics issues including school smoke alarms. He had no contact with youth, other than attending to electrical issues involving school maintenance.”

Murfreesboro police will reveal more about their investigation later Wednesday.