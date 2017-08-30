Mayor Barry unveils plan to make Pre-K more accessible

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Mayor Barry unveiled her plans Tuesday to make pre-school an option for more Nashville parents.

High-Quality Start for All is a five-year roadmap to improve Nashville pre-schools and make Pre-K more accessible.

“If you’re not ready for school, if you’re not ready to read, then you’re already on the wrong path. You’re less likely to perform well in school, you’re less likely to graduate, you’re going to make less money, you’re more likely to become pregnant as a teenager, and you have a very high rate of potential arrest or incarceration,” Mayor Barry told News 2.

The plan will look at the most recent research and data and take the next five years to create across-the-board standards for Pre-K programs in Nashville.

The program will ensure the more than 9,300 4-year-olds in Davidson County receive an equal and high-quality early education.