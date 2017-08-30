Harvey to bring heavy rain, possible flooding to Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) –Remnants of Hurricane Harvey could bring heavy rain and possible flooding to the Middle Tennessee area as it moves north.

The track takes it through the Mississippi Valley into Middle Tennessee by late Friday into Saturday. Keep an eye on the radar at wkrn.com/radar.

A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for Benton, Decatur and Henry counties until Friday evening, when the area could see anywhere from five to eight inches of rain. Check the latest advisories at wkrn.com/alerts.

Although there will be a few showers on Wednesday, the more direct effects of heavier rains from Harvey will be Thursday, Friday and parts of Saturday.

Two to four inches of rain could fall over that three-day period creating some localized flooding, the system will be moving quickly, as opposed to the five to six day time period it is lingering in southeast Texas.

The Hurricane Center’s track has it getting east of the mid-state by Sunday of our Labor Day Weekend, lowering rain chances for then and Labor Day itself.

Middle Tennessee could possibly receive anywhere from three to seven inches of rain

