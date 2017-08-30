Councilwoman says Antioch lacks neighborhood watch groups

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – An Antioch councilwoman believes crime would decrease in her district if there were more neighborhood watches.

“We lack neighborhood watch groups,” said Jacobia Dowell over text message. She represents District 32, which covers parts of Antioch.

She told News 2 she wants people to step up and be proactive.

“Our property crime is higher because we lack neighborhood watch groups,” said Dowell.

According to data collected from Metro police, from April 1 to June 30 of this year the South Precinct had 1,058 property crimes reported.

Antioch resident Rebecca Carey believes Dowell is right and says she’s tried to establish a neighborhood watch.

“We’ve had a hard time getting people out to even come to our association meetings,” Carey told News 2. “So neighborhood watch, other community activities, people just don’t want to get involved it seems like.”

Carey says a few years ago there were a couple shootings in her neighborhood. She says she’s lived in Provincetown for years, and when the shootings happened, people became more proactive and she says she saw a difference.

“Certain crimes have gone down and I really believe it’s because our community has stepped up,” said Carey. “They are watching out for each other and stepping up and calling the police and letting other people in our neighborhood know through our Facebook group.”

She’d like to see more action, though.

“It would bring the neighborhood together,” said Carey. “It lets you know people are out there in your community that care and are looking out for you.”

Carey says her neighborhood’s Facebook page has helped but would still like to see more people get involved.

Dowell said over the phone she believes crime would go down if there were more neighborhood watch groups in Antioch.