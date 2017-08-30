Police determine threat called into Beech High School not credible

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A lockdown has been lifted at Beech High School after authorities determined a threat called in Wednesday morning was not credible.

Multiple agencies responded to the school to assist with the investigation. No one was injured.

Students and faculty were told to shelter in place until the threat was deemed not credible.

School spokesman Jeremy Johnson said police found the person who called in the threat and has taken them in for questioning. Their identity was not released.

Johnson told News 2 no one was ever inside Beech High School at any time during the lockdown and no students were injured.

Two other schools, Beech Elementary and TW Hunter Middle School, were also placed on lockdown as a precaution.

Parents were notified of the situation. Students will resume their normal schedule for the remainder of Wednesday.