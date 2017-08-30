2 more suspects arrested for 2016 West Tennessee double murder

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A joint investigation by the Tennessee Bureau of investigations, Hardeman County Sheriff’s Department, and the U.S. Marshals has resulted in the arrest of two more suspects for a 2016 double murder in West Tennessee.

On Monday, officers arrested Marquenton Williams and Erica Beard in connection with the crime.

Officers said Williams was arrested in Tippah County, Mississippi, and extradited back to the Hardeman County jail. He will be charged with two counts of first degree murder and is currently being held without bond pending his arraignment this week.

According to agents, Beard was charged with aggravated burglary, aggravated robbery, accessory to first degree murder, among others. She is being held in the Hardeman County jail on $1 million bond.

Three other suspects were arrested and indicted in Oct. 2016 for the murders of Joe “Joe Duke” Robertson and his 13-year old son, Jarvarrie “Joe Joe” Robertson.

The two were found shot to death at their Naylor Road home in Toone, Tennessee.