2 Gives Back: City of Clarksville and Montgomery County

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Every Wednesday News 2 delivers lunch to men and women who work hard each day to make our lives easier but often go unappreciated.

On Aug. 30, News 2’s Paige Hill and representatives from Nissan of Cool Springs, the presenting sponsor of 2 Gives Back, delivered lunch to a large group of first responders and city officials in Clarksville!

Members of the sheriff’s department, the mayor’s office, the police department, emergency management services, dispatch, fire departments and communications team were all there to welcome News 2 and Nissan of Cool Springs to town.

The city and Montgomery County implemented a new automated dispatch system Wednesday morning at 3 a.m. Officials in Clarksville have been planning the move for years and all their hard work came to fruition Wednesday.

The chief of police, Al Ansley, said this is just one of many steps that will make all departments in Montgomery County more efficient, more organized and help keep their community safe.

Clarksville Emergency Management Services also sent three EMS employees to College Station, Texas Wednesday morning to assist with cleanup from Hurricane Harvey. The folks from Clarksville met up with members of other Tennessee agencies going to Texas before they started their journey south.

“We want to reach out and offer our assistance whenever we can to help people in need,” Clarksville mayor Kim McMillan said. “And we are going to continue to do that right here in Clarksville and Montgomery County.”

Mayor McMillan went on to extend her thanks to both Nissan of Cool Springs and all of the departments at lunch.

“All of the folks in this room would do what they do – and they do it most of the time without thanks,” she said. “It’s just nice to have a moment and say thank you for what they do because they’re the ones that keep us safe and make sure we enjoy the wonderful city of Clarksville and Montgomery County.”

Be sure to check out the full video of the special delivery on the WKRN Facebook. Paige and Nissan of Cool Springs will be making another delivery next week!